Sofia Vergara’s floral dress is all you’ll want to wear to summer picnics

Sofia Vergara made fans go wild when she shared photos from a reunion with her Modern Family castmates, and we were obsessed too.

In the snaps, the Con Is On star could be seen enjoying a chic picnic on a printed blanket over the weekend with Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jesse’s husband, Justin Mikita. The group flashed smiles as they enjoyed the sunny weather together in Los Angeles - and a delicious-looking cheeseboard filled with fruit, cheese, olives, and more by Los Angeles-based company Sophisticated Spreads.

Sofia's Diane Von Furstenburg dress is perfect for summer picnics

The photos were adorable - and showed Jessie playing with his baby boy Beckett - and palming a toy banana while he was at it. Meanwhile, Sarah flashed her pearly whites in a photo with Justin. Sofia’s husband, Joe Manganiello, was there too and could be seen lounging with their pup Bubbles.

"Park day picniiiic!!! I love you guys! Missed u so much!!!," Sofia captioned the post.

We swooned over the castmates' reunion, but we also couldn’t stop staring at Sofia's yellow floral dress in the snaps. The Diane Von Furstenburg number comes complete with a figure-flattering wrap silhouette and is topped with oversized palm leaves and pink floral details.

We loved it and tracked it down on Net-a-Porter.

Diane Von Furstenberg Jean wrap dress, $650.00, Net-a-Porter

Sofia thrilled fans with her Modern Family mini reunion

Fans quickly filled the comments of Sofia’s post with one writing, "The excitement this just brought me is unreal!” Another added, "Thank you so much for this," while an additional fan chimed in with: “I love that you’re all actual friends!"

The Bottom of the 9th star also showed off more summer dresses in her closet as she enjoyed a sunny day on her patio last week wearing a printed dress from her Sofia Jeans collection. She made fans go wild when they spotted Bubbles wearing a dress that matched hers.

In one photo, Sofia lounged barefoot on a plush daybed topped with geometric printed pillows as Bubbles sat by her side in the look.

Sofia and Bubbles' matching Sofia Jeans collection dresses are too cute!

In another, she struck a pose in another summer dress from her collection that she paired with layered matching necklaces. Bubbles went au naturel for that snap and could be seen at her side with no dress on at all.

"Poor Bubbles only has one matching outfit! Is this why she hates me??! #sofiajeans," she captioned the post

Needless to say, fans swooned over the duo’s matching looks. "This picture made my day," one wrote. "So cute!", another added, while an additional follower chimed in: "Sofia, your style is the best!

