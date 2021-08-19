Heidi Klum blows AGT fans away in jaw-dropping golden gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum stole the red carpet in a showstopping golden gown as she paraded to the AGT stage on Wednesday.

SEE: Heidi Klum risks angering Italian fans with controversial recipe

The German-American model looked sensational in a strapless sequined dress from Californian designer Haney. Complete with flattering black belt detailing and dripping in dazzling golden sequins, the 48-year-old star turned heads as she shimmered through the audience.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum steals the show in dazzling golden gown

In what could be one of her most iconic looks to date, Heidi's bronzed décolletage and endless legs were left on show in the strapless midi dress which bathed her in glamourous golden sequins.

The blonde beauty paired her golden look with strappy black heels, and daring red nails for an effortless Hollywood-esque ensemble.

The German-American model rocked her golden outfit on Wednesday

In keeping with her golden girl look, Heidi opted for a shimmery smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and a subtle nude lip.

MORE: Heidi Klum goes full experimental fashion in latest look

RELATED: Simon Cowell makes rare revelation about fatherhood

It might still be summer, but Heidi's dazzling look is giving us all the inpso we need for party season. If you're looking to recreate the stunning star's look, we’ve found the ultimate high street dupe you'll want to add straight to your basket.

Luxe cowl neck sequin dress, £28 / $40, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Fans are just obsessed with Heidi's look as we are, rushing to the comments to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis on her post. "Golden lady!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Heidi you look incredible. So in love with that dress."

A third fan sweetly shared: "Bellissima! You look like a golden fairy!"

It's not the first time the star has turned heads with her jaw-dropping wardrobe. Last week, the star was the picture of elegance as she towered in a slinky grey jumpsuit.

Heidi wore a glamorous Moschino jumpsuit

She wore it with a large belt with an eye-catching gold buckle and a strap that fell almost all the way to the floor.

Heidi has been serving look after look, after look on the America's Got Talent stage this season, and we can't wait to see what she pulls off for the final.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.