Sofia Vergara looks stunning in figure-hugging maxi and it's just $25 from Walmart

Sofia Vergara loves a colourful maxi dress, which she proved once again in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old America's Got Talent judge looked incredible reclining on a swing seat with a tropical backdrop wearing the figure-hugging number, and we can't decide which part we're more jealous of.

If it's her style you want to emulate you're in luck as the dress comes from none other than her own Walmart collection. It's available online and has a whole range of gorgeous printed maxi dresses.

Sofia's exact dress is currently sold out, but there are several almost identical styles from just $25 available in sizes XS to XXXL. The dresses feature a wrap waist and short ruffle sleeves.

Sofia Vergara ruffle wrap maxi dress, $25.20, Walmart

Sofia Vergara ruffle wrap maxi dress, $39, Walmart

There are lots of happy customers, with one review saying: "Fabric is beautiful and looks just like photos. Very happy with my purchase. And it fits perfect!! Definitely will buy this brand again."

While another wrote: "The dress is very pretty and very comfortable. I got many compliments in church with this dress and no one believes it was from Walmart because of how elegant it was."

And one said: "It's very pretty and looks like the dress in the photo. It fits well and feels nice. I got it on sale but I wouldn't be disappointed with it if I had paid full price either."

The actress also recently shared a mirror selfie to her 22 million Instagram followers, wearing the Reformation Nikita dress - cue a sellout. With its fitted bodice and flowing skirt, it's super flattering, and the popular brand has just restocked in several sizes.

Nikita dress, $248, Reformation

Our summer wardrobes are about to get a serious update.

