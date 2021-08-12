Sofia Vergara is a bombshell in dazzling gold gown Setting the bar even higher

Sofia Vergara constantly wows her fans with her amazing looks, whether it was back during her modelling days, on Modern Family, or on vacation.

Now, she's setting a new style bar for herself with her appearances on America's Got Talent, and her newest outfit might just be one of her most stunning yet.

Sofia appeared on the judges' panel for the second edition of the live shows wearing an iridescent gold gown that just shone in the stage lights.

The sequined gown featured a plunging neckline and string straps, perfectly accentuated to every curve on her body and giving her a statuesque figure.

She shared a peek at the outfit before the show started with a selfie on her Instagram with matching gold accessories. "Ready for tonight!!!! #agt," she wrote in the caption.

Sofia's gold gown left a serious mark on her fans

Her fans and followers were left floored by the outfit and couldn't contain their excitement. Even Paris Hilton dropped a "Gorgeous!!" in the comments section, with heart-eyed and flame emojis.

Many others followed suit, with one commenting,"soo beautiful," and another saying, "knockout after knockout photos." A third simply wrote, "OH LORD."

The gold number came just one episode after Sofia set fans ablaze with another stunning look, a pink figure-hugging dress.

She shared pictures of that one as well, which tapered below her knees and featured full-length gloves, very reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend.

The actress wore a pink dress the episode prior

Her fans fell head-over-heels for that appearance as well, with one commenting, "Stunning as always," and another writing, "Looking soo beautiful." The AGT official account also left a comment, saying, "STUNNER!"

The upped ante on the looks come courtesy of the show finally moving to its Las Vegas studio for the grand live shows.

The shows serve as the quarter-finals for the season, with the next round of eliminations after the public vote resulting in the semi-finals.

