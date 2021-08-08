Sofia Vergara shows off her wild side in leopard print shades we want asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sofia Vergara has a thing for body-skimming dresses of all sorts, but it’s worth paying attention to how she accessorizes them too for major end-of-summer inspo.

The Modern Family star turned heads when she popped up on Instagram in a selfie, looking gorgeous in red leopard-print, cat-eye frames from her Foster Grant collab, paired with a black strapless dress.

Sofia topped the look with diamond and gold bangles topped with evil eyes (a Meghan Markle fave too) and gold necklaces. She also pouted her lips for the camera, which were splashed with a pink hue.

Sofia stunned in shades from her Foster Grant collection

"There’s no such thing as too much animal print...or too many summer shades! Wearing the Sofia’s in red leopard from my @fostergrant collection. #SUNNYdays #sofiavergaraxfostergrant," Sofia captioned the snap.

Fans were transfixed by the shades and praised them in her comments, with one writing: "Whoever said red leopard is the new leopard was absolutely right," one follower wrote. Another added: "Love them!"

Sofia also showed off her resort style at the end of last month when she gave a glimpse of her hot pink bikini from LILIANAMONTOYAswim in a mirror selfie. The America's Got Talent star hit Instagram to share that she was "ready for the weekend", adding that she was celebrating the sunshine "outdoors only" to remain COVID-safe.

The Modern Family star looked incredible in a hot pink LILIANAMONTOYAswim bikini

"Omg," commented one fan as her fellow AGT judge and friend Howie Mandel joked: "Wow look at that phone case!!!!!"

Heidi Klum added a heart-eyed emoji while others couldn't help but add flame emojis to share their appreciation.

The bikini top featured a simple structured cup with a heart-shaped front closure, while the bottoms had the heart motif along the hips.

The post came as Sofia gave fans major FOMO with several vacation pictures she posted from her Casa Chip Chipi holiday home.

The actress and her husband Joe Manganiello jet off to their beautiful holiday home whenever they can, but the pair have never shared the exact location of their luxurious beachside property. It is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

