Christine Lampard has us swooning over her curve-hugging skirt

Christine Lampard took to our screens once again on Friday morning, and looked absolutely beautiful while doing so.

The Lorraine star sported a curve-hugging floral midi skirt for the show, paired with a bright blue knitted T-shirt.

Christine finished off the look with a pair of black, strappy heels and delicate gold jewellery, and had us swooning over her colourful summer ensemble.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's Five Style Lessons

The 42-year-old wore her brunette hair in loose waves and donned a brown smokey eye and nude lip, perfectly complimenting the chocolate tones in her skirt.

The floral number is the ideal piece for transitioning from summer to autumn, simply style it with boots and neutral knitwear for a warmer, on-trend outfit.

Christine Lampard looked sensational in the floral skirt

Although we don't yet know exactly where Christine's skirt is from, we have found an amazing alternative for you to wear, and it's an absolute steal!

This floral printed midi skirt from Oasis is currently reduced from £45 to £27, so we'd recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out.

Floral Printed Midi Skirt, was £45 now £27, Oasis

Christine is a big fan of the midi skirt trend, and on Thursday the star looked phenomenal in a leg-lengthening burgundy number.

The mother-of-two paired the flattering skirt with a bright pink sleeveless top, looking oh so stylish in the colour clashing trend.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of matching burgundy heels, which elongated her legs and tied the outfit together perfectly.

Christine Lampard looked lovely on Thursday's episode of Lorraine

Sharing the look on Instagram, Christine wrote: "All the colours for a Thursday @lorraine top from @reserved skirt from @reiss".

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Always looking fantastic," while another added: "Stylish and chic as always" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

We couldn’t agree more, and we can't wait to see what Christine will wear next so that we can get some more wardrobe inspiration for the upcoming months.

