Christine Lampard looks phenomenal in leg-lengthening pencil skirt

Christine Lampard has been killing it with her outfits on Lorraine over the last week, from jumpsuits to dresses and even pastel-coloured trousers.

On Thursday the star stole the show when she wore a burgundy, leather pencil skirt that made her legs look endless.

Christine paired the flattering skirt with a bright pink sleeveless top, looking oh so stylish in the colour clashing trend.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's Five Style Lessons

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of matching burgundy heels, which elongated her legs and tied the outfit together perfectly.

The 42-year-old wore her brunette locks in loose waves and sported natural-looking makeup, including a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip.

Christine Lampard looked lovely on the latest episode of Lorraine

Although Christine's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found what looks like the presenter's exact skirt from high street retailer Reiss.

The 'Reagan' skirt comes in the most beautiful berry shade, with a slim-fit and sophisticated knee length finish.

Reagan leather pencil skirt, £228, Reiss

Christine is a big fan of high street brands, and just yesterday she wore a brand new outfit from L.K.Bennett.

The 'Arabella Tobacco Handkerchief Print Silk Dress' is part of the brand's new collection and costs £395. The design is ideal for the autumn - check out the toffee-toned colours!

Christine looked amazing in her brown L.K.Bennett dress

Made from silk and featuring a lovely handkerchief print, it has a seventies-inspired cream collar, pearl buttons, puff shoulders, short sleeves, a nipped waist and a wrap over front, as well as a dipped hem midi skirt with a tie belt.

We particularly heart the collar. The pointed style has a hidden royal edge - it looks just like the collar that featured on the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Alessandra Rich dress she famously wore in 2018.

Coupled with the fact that L.K.Bennett is Kate Middleton's favourite high street store, we're pretty sure the Duchess would approve of this style, and may even invest when the seasons change. Watch this space...

