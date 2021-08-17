We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is pulling out all the stops in the style stakes on the Lorraine show right now! The mother-of-two has been dressing impeccably whilst presenting the ITV Programme over the summer and her latest look is just dreamy.

The 42-year-old rocked a dazzling green printed jumpsuit from the royals' favourite label ME+EM. The 'Silhouette Floral Wide-Leg Jumpsuit + Belt' is currently on offer for £206 in the brand's mid-season sale and is totally gorgeous.

The summery print is playful and pretty, and the fit? Wow! It features a high halterneck with a deep keyhole opening, a wide-leg trouser shape, plus a removable belt. Classic yet comfortable. It's selling out fast, so don't delay should you wish to invest.

Silhouette Floral Wide-Leg Jumpsuit + Belt, £206, ME+EM

It's not just Frank Lampard's wife that's loving the label. ME+EM is really having a moment right now with our favourite royal ladies - the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of their frocks earlier this year that really hit headlines.

Kate's pink ME+EM dress hit the headlines in Scotland

During the royal tour of Scotland, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, and wore an eye-catching pink outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour. The silk shirt dress costs £450 and looked incredible on the mother-of-three.

Sophie looked lovely in her navy ME+EM dress in May

Back in June, the Countess of Wessex wore the 'Polka Dot Printed Maxi Dress' also by ME+EM. The £295 design was made in a beautiful cream tone and came complete with subtle balloon sleeves, a deep shirt cuff, a button front, grandad collar, drawcord waist and is finished with a pleated skirt.

A month earlier, Sophie rocked the label again. In May whilst celebrating International Nurses Day 2021, the royal headed to Frimley Park Hospital where she greeted staff and patients alongside her Edward. She wore a dazzling navy blue midi dress by the brand which again, had an on-trend pleated skirt, and a built in, zip-up top. It gave the whole getup a sports luxe vibe and she certainly turned heads in it.

