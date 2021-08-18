We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard looked as gorgeous as ever on Wednesday morning as she presented the latest edition of the Lorraine show. The stunning Irish star rocked a brand new outfit we are seriously coveting - and it's from L.K.Bennett.

The 'Arabella Tobacco Handkerchief Print Silk Dress' is part of the brand's new collection and costs £395. The design is ideal for the autumn - check out the toffee-toned colours!

Christine looked amazing in her brown L.K.Bennett dress

Made from silk and featuring a lovely handkerchief print, it has seventies-inspired cream collars, pearl buttons, puff shoulders, short sleeves, a nipped waist and a wrap over front, as well as a dipped hem midi skirt with a tie belt. How lush? All sizes are currently available, should you wish to invest.

We particularly heart the collar. The pointed style has a hidden royal edge - it looks very like the collar that featured on the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Alessandra Rich dress she famously wore in 2018. Coupled with the fact that L.K.Bennett is Kate Middleton's favourite high street store, we're pretty sure the Duchess would approve of this style, and may even invest when the seasons change. Watch this space…

Arabella Tobacco Hankerchief Print Silk Dress, £395, L.K.Bennett

This is the second time this week mother-of-two Christine has been decked out in some royally-approved threads. On Tuesday, the star wore a dazzling new jumpsuit by ME+EM, the label of the moment which is loved by not only Kate, but the Countess of Wessex, too.

Prince William's wife memorably rocked ME+EM during the royal tour of Scotland earlier this year. Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, and wore an eye-catching pink outfit by the brand that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour.

