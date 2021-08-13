We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard ended her working week on Friday with a stunning new outfit we need in our lives, ASAP! Keeping it simple, the mother-of-two rocked a white, sleeveless top, which she tucked into a pair of baby blue high waisted trousers.

We've tracked down a similar pair from the high street, so if you're inspired by Christine's look, get scrolling!

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Frank Lampard's wife always looks fresh and glowing despite her early starts filling in for Lorraine Kelly and uses the same 'Glam Squad' to get her screen-ready. Helen Hand applies her makeup and Maurice Flynn caters to her raven tresses.

The 42-year-old has spoken out about her skincare woes, just like the rest of us. She previously told The Express: "I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face."

Christine looked amazing in her pastel trousers

There are some makeup products that Christine regularly relies on to get her red carpet-ready, however, including Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and Cle de Peau products. When it comes to makeup, one brand tops the list. "I adore Chanel foundation and Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara," she shared. "I've used the mascara for about 25 years and couldn't be without it!"

Straight High Waist Trousers, £75, & Other Stories

Speaking of mascara, the Loose Women star also had a top beauty tip to share with her fans. "When you put your mascara on, you often do it with one hand," she said. "But you’ve got to change your hand to do the other eye, otherwise it will look odd!"

Solid Wide Leg Trousers, £8.00, Shein

Christine was also asked about her diet and exercise regime, revealing that she tries to avoid the latter. "If you need a quick fix, diets are great," she said. "But the second you start eating normally, you start piling on the pounds." Instead, the star likes to stay in shape by walking.

