Zendaya cozies up with Tom Holland in a dreamy dress you can’t miss The Spider-Man costars were spotted attending a friend’s wedding.

Zendaya and Tom Holland did nothing to quell dating rumors when they were spotted at a friend’s wedding together in quite the cuddled-up photo.

In the snap fellow wedding guest Esteban Camarillo posted in his Instagram Story, the Malcolm & Marie star could be seen looking stunning per usual in a long tan dress with button-up cuffs that she topped with a glowing neon yellow necklace.

Zendaya finished the look with gold heels, and wore her hair sleek, parted down the middle, and pulled back.

Zendaya made fans go wild when this photo of her attending a wedding with Tom Holland surfaced

Her Spider-Man costar, meanwhile, sat by her side in a white button-up top and black pants and wrapped his arm around her as she smiled sweetly and leaned her head against his.

The pair has been fueling coupled-up rumors since 2017, and although they’ve denied reports in the past, the buzz went to the next level when a photo of them kissing in a car surfaced in July via Page Six.

A source told People in 2017, “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The Spider-Man costars first fueled dating rumors in 2017

"They’re both really ambitious, and they challenge each other—but, most importantly, they make each other crack up," another source added.

Still, Zendaya quickly shut that report down with a tweet at the time, writing, "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu. @TomHolland1996 ???"

The Euphoria star went on to sing Tom’s praises, but in a platonic way, telling Variety in 2017, "He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."

Whether Zendaya and Tom are a couple or just friends, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, it’s clear they're having a great summer together, and we're loving the style statements the actress is making in the midst of it.

