Spider-Man: No Way Home: everything we know so far

With Spider-Man: Far From Home instantly becoming a top trending film on Netflix after landing on the streaming service in late May, fans of the web-slinger have been keen to find out more about the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular Marvel film, aptly named Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So when is the film coming out, and what will it be about? Here's everything we know so far and spoiler alert for the first two films in the series...

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home to be released?

Fortunately, fans of Peter Parker won't have too much longer to wait, as after filming with protocol for COVID in place, the movie is set to be released on 17 December 2021. While this is currently the US date, we don't think the UK will be too far behind!

What will Spider-Man: No Way Home be about?

There has been plenty of speculation about what to expect from the third film in the series, but the cast has been tight-lipped about what to expect. The president of MCU, Kevin Feige has previously opened up about how the final moments of the second film - where Peter's secret identity is leaked to the world - will play a major part in the third movie.

He told Fandango: "People know Peter's identity. People now think he's a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds... [so that] means everything's different. Where it goes, we'll see. But it's exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film."

Zendaya will be reprising her role as MJ

Who will be in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will be returning as Peter, MJ and Ned respectively. The film will also welcome back Alfred Molina as Dr Octupus, who originally appeared in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films.

It has also been rumoured that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be reprising their roles as Peter Parker as part of a multiverse, but Andrew has since denied being a part of the film. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said: "I can’t speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call."

Andrew has denied being in the film

It has also been confirmed that Jamie Foxx will be back as Electro, a role he originated in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man, and it has been rumoured that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, and that Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange. Is there anyone in Hollywood left who isn't in this film?!

