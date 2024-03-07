Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zendaya's epic £4.9 million Manhattan apartment she rents out for $16k per month
The Dune: Part II actress has a seriously impressive property portfolio

2 minutes ago
Zendaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Hollywood
HELLO!
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Zendaya and Tom Holland - one of Hollywood's most adored power couples - recently moved into a £3 million West London townhouse together. Yet with a shared net worth of over $40 million, it's not surprising that the couple's charming London home isn't their only real estate. 

In December 2020, Dune: Part II star Zendaya purchased a $4.9 million condo in the spectacular Quay Tower in Brooklyn, New York, and the sky-high pad has some mind-blowing features that could rival a five-star hotel.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom unit that serves as a base for the 27-year-old whenever her career calls for her to be in the States, is 2,050 square feet and has a stunning view of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor from every room. Photographer Evan Joseph captured the apartment's glowy atmosphere at sunset - and it's truly breathtaking. Check out his photos below...

One of those rooms is her bathroom, which could double as a mini spa with its soaking tub that sits right by the floor-to-ceiling windows. The oak floors are heated too which makes for quite the cozy bubble bath experience - and that’s just the beginning of her gorgeous abode. 

The main bedroom has a formal dressing area and plenty of storage, and there is also a chef’s kitchen lined with wide plank oak floors and more floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light.

Rather than take a public elevator to get to her floor, Zendaya can skip that with the private elevator that comes with the condo that only opens at her unit. 

Zendaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 06, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.© Stefanie Keenan
The star has a seriously impressive property portfolio

It's not just her apartment that looks amazing because Quay Tower features an incredible array of state-of-the-art facilities for its residents who can access a pet wash, a fitness centre, a music room, and a 4,000-square-foot terrace on its rooftop.

Tom Holland and Zendaya dressed as their spiderman characters photographed by Zendaya for a mirror selfie in an onset trailer© Tom Holland on Instagram
Zendaya lives with her Spiderman co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland

According to the New York Post, Zendaya spends most of her time on the West Coast in LA so wasn't in her home long before renting it out for a whopping $16,000 a month.

