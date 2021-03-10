Zendaya’s hot pink top and matching bag combo are all we want for spring 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Zendaya just made a major case for pops of pink with an edge for spring.

Everyone is talking about the show-stopping look Zendaya wore after the Critics Choice Awards

The Malcolm & Marie star stunned when she popped up on Instagram Tuesday wearing a chic Maison Valentino oversized pink button-down top paired with the fashion house’s quilted Garavani Roman Stud Top Handle bag as Valentino revealed she’s the star of their new Valentino Collezione Milano campaign.

Zendaya is pretty in pink for Maison Valentino's newest campaign

“@Zendaya -Fearless, rule-breaking and free— stars as Valentino’s first testimonial and the embodiment of #ValentinoDiVas,” Valentino’s team captioned the photo on Instagram, which Zendaya shared on her own page.

In the photo, the actress wears the collared, long-sleeved top half unbuttoned, and lifts up her leg as she stands in front of a gray backdrop, revealing her Valentino red slingback pumps that complete with rose petal detailing. Zendaya also swings the gold-studded, flamingo pink bag in the back of her as her long braids flow around her.

Zendaya reveals why new Netflix film Malcolm & Marie was important for career

The dreamy Valentino bag is made out of lambskin and can be worn as a crossbody bag or carried by hand. It retails for $3,150 and comes in three other colors - lime sorbet, ivory, and black. Zendaya’s silk top costs just a couple hundred less at $2,900 and we tracked it down at Neiman Marcus.

Zendaya just sparked a new trend with her stunning style transformation

If you can afford it, this is the monochromatic combo to have on hand for spring. The bag and top are staples that you can mix and match - and take into the summer months.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, we found the perfect dupe for Zendaya’s top at Pretty Little Thing, and a similar quilted option for the bag on sale for $109.97 at Nordstrom Rack.

Valentino button-down top, $2,900, Neiman Marcus

Pink oversized chiffon top, $30, Pretty Little Thing

Valentino Garavani top handle bag, $3,150, Moda Operandi

Lancaster Paris quilted leather bag, $109.97, Nordstrom Rack

The snap is just one of a series of stunning photos from the campaign. Zendaya models the Roman bag in several other images, wearing a black shorts jumpsuit to show off the black studded version, and jeans, a ruffled blouse, and studded Roman ballet flats in another with a green studded version propped up on her leg.

Zendaya is the face of Valentino's new Collezione Milano campaign

The new collection has all of our fashion senses tingling with a variety of Roman bags, Roman flats, and more handbags, heels, belts, clothing, and even a gold metal bracelet.

