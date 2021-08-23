Blake Lively turns heads in a stunning figure-flattering dress fit for a princess

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

What would a fashionista like Blake Lively wear on her birthday? We expected nothing less than this.

The Gossip Girl alum started celebrating her 34th year of life ahead of her actual birthday on Wednesday and shared a video of herself from her weekend festivities in her Instagram Story. In it, Blake could be seen twirling around with a smile in a dreamy Teuta Matoshi dress topped with cherries.

The spaghetti strap dress had a corseted bodice that flattered her figure and showed off her decolletage, and she paired it with patent leather Christian Louboutin red loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Blake looked incredible in her Teuta Matoshi dress and Christian Louboutin loafers

Blake topped the video with Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers' fitting Cherry song. “Birthday weekend,” she captioned it.

The Rhythm Section star went on to share another snap that showed her showing off her sculpted abs in a crop top and a towel around her waist as she palmed a stunning striped Louis Vuitton handbag. She also showed off part of her massive closet, which had rows of shoes propped up on a shelf in it.

"Louisvuitton with the early birthday present in love but my “in love” face didn’t look as bored chic. So you get this," she captioned the photo. "Also: Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes."

Blake turns 34 on August 25th

Earlier this month, Blake nearly broke the internet when photos of her surfaced rocking a shimmery pink gown with strappy cutouts to a premiere, but there was a hidden detail she shared with fans that no one saw coming.

The mom-of-three uploaded a photo in her Instagram Story that showed her lifting up her stunning Prabal Gurung dress with a smile in a garage outside of the Free Guy premiere in New York City, revealing a pair of pink high top Converse sneakers she was wearing on her feet.

Blake’s dress was floor-length and covered her shoes, so it wasn’t clear at what point she slipped them on, especially since she tagged Christian Louboutin as her shoe designer on an Instagram photo of her dress. But, we loved the relatable moment nevertheless.

Blake wore a pair of pink Converse sneakers under her stunning Prabal Gurung dress

Although Blake looked like she was the headliner of the film, she was actually on hand to celebrate her husband Ryan’s movie. He stars in the sci-fi comedy flick with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi.

Blake and Ryan posed for several photos at the event, and Ryan looked dapper in a tan Brunello Cucinnili suit, a black and white checked button-down shirt, and boots.

