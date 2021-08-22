Zoe Kravitz’s showstopping dress on outing with Channing Tatum is so perfect for date nights

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s not clear just yet if Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are actually an item, but one thing is for sure: the Big Little Lies star keeps bring her fashion A-game any time they hang out.

The duo did nothing to quell dating rumors when they were spotted in New York City last week and could be seen sharing a laugh as they grabbed iced coffee together and cooled down in the sweltering Big Apple heat in photos obtained by Page Six.

Zoey looked stunning in an Araks Cadel slip dress in Sky - a gorgeous blue hue - and she completed the look with black oval sunglasses and closed-toe heels.

Zoe has been spending quite a bit of time in NYC this year

The fitted silk slip midi dress features fine pintuck detail that flatters the figure at the waist, and it’s also available in several other colorways, including fuschia, deep blue, and beige.

Araks Cadel slip dress, $330, Araks

Every fashionista needs a staple slip dress, but we loved this one even more because of the way it cinches at the waistline and adds shape to the dress. It’s also a great look to have on hand to wrap up summer or kick off fall if you grab it in beige or one of the fall-friendly darker hues.

Channing, meanwhile, wore a white t-shirt, denim jeans, and sneakers for their day out. It was just the latest time the pair was spotted spending time together. They were snapped the day before as they rode on a motorcycle together around East Village, possibly "auditioning for a Kids reboot."

Channing recently wrapped Lost City of D with Sandra Bullock

For that day out Zoe rocked a black cropped tank top, denim jeans, and black flats.

According to Page Six, relationship rumors for Zoe and Channing first surfaced in January, just a few days after Zoe filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman.

