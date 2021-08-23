Strictly's Oti Mabuse stuns fans in incredible leather shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse always looks amazing, and the dancer stunned fans on Monday when she wore a pair of daring black leather shorts that showed off her toned legs.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a photo to social media in the outfit, pairing the shorts with a long sleeve leopard print top and a black belted waistcoat.

Oti finished off the look with chunky black biker boots, looking like the ultimate babe as she posed for the camera.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse celebrates alongside Jowita Przystal and Michael Danilczuk

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, the dancer wrote: "It's that time of year again…energy goes where focus flows…".

We can only assume Oti is talking about the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and we could not be more excited to see her back on our screens.

Oti Mabuse stunned fans in her latest snap

Fans went wild for the snap, with many rushing to the comments section to share their love. One said: "Looking gorgeous Oti," while another added: "So beautiful…cannot wait for September to arrive!!"

This isn’t the first time this month that the star has sent fans wild with her fashion choices. Earlier in August, Oti sported an outfit that we definitely didn’t see coming.

Posing in a lift, the dancer posted a selfie of herself in a large striped green shirt. "Lifts with mirrors, mirrors in lifts," she captioned the shot, adding two green heart emojis to reflect her stunning look.

Oti lifted her leg into the air, allowing fans a glimpse at her footwear – a beautiful heeled boot.

But it was something in the background of the snap that caught her fans' attention, as she brought with her a handbag that featured a unique cat design.

The star stunned with her killer ensemble

"Handbag envy," enthused one, while a second added: "Loving your bag," and a third wrote: "That bag," alongside several heart emojis.

But it wasn’t just the bag that her followers complimented, as many loved the entire ensemble that she had put together.

"Absolutely gorgeous, I love your look," one admiring fan said, while another commented: "Love that green dress!"

