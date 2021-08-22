Serena Williams sets Instagram on fire in a body-skimming dress you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Add Serena Williams to the list of stars having a hot girl summer. The tennis star stunned in a photo she posted on Instagram that showed her striking a fierce pose in her stunning home rocking a body-hugging mini dress we want too.

Serena looked incredible as she stood in a room that was topped with a massive ethereal painting wearing the sleeveless blue ribbed number from her Serena collection. It came complete with drawstring ties on one side to create an adjustable length.

Serena stunned in a blue dress from her eponymous collection

The fashionista paired the dress with silver metallic stilettos, a diamond bracelet, and a bubble ponytail, which a ton of stars including Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, and Ariana Grande have all sported in recent months.

"Bold in blue @serena," she captioned the post. Fans were quick to sing her praises in the comments, with one writing, "Love that line of dresses." Another added: "Stunning Serena", while an additional follower chimed in: "That bluuuuuue."

Although Serena has a penchant for designer duds, the Ada Ruched Bodycon Dress is only $50. It’s such a good deal that it already sold out, so we found a similar dress on Lulus for $19.

Serena loves twinning with her daughter Alexis - and her Qai Qai doll!

Serena also made fans swoon earlier this year when she shared the most adorable snap twinning with her daughter.

In the photo the sports pro shared on Instagram, she could be seen posing poolside with 3-year-old Alexis Olympia wearing matching pink Nike one-piece swimsuits (Serena wore a light pink version of Alexis’ hot pink bathing suit), and Serena’s Qai Qai doll was standing just a few feet away from them rocking a look-alike swimsuit too.

"When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too. How amazing is this @ehrmannspartners view?", Serena captioned the adorable photo.

The Qai Qai doll, which Serena created for her daughter, is hugely popular on Instagram and models outfits weekly on the social media platform to her over 335,000 followers.

