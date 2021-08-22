Jennifer Lopez wows in figure-flattering dress on date night with Ben Affleck

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez has been making fans go wild with her ab-baring cropped ensembles and bikini snaps, but the Hustlers star switched things up in the best way on a date night with Ben Affleck over the weekend.

And we can’t stop swooning.

As the duo took their children to the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif. Saturday, the triple-threat star stunned in a chic blue dress complete with a scalloped hemline and eyelet detailing on the skirt.

J.Lo and Ben enjoyed a summer vacation in Europe in July

The dress also tied at the waist, flattering J.Lo’s incredible figure, and the mom-of-two completed the look with matching blue stiletto heels and a white handbag.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Jenny From the Block singer could be seen arriving in Ben’s Range Rover and holding his hand as they walked into Magic Castle, with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 3, and Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, trailing behind them.

J.Lo and Ben went public with their rekindled romance earlier this year

The duo’s outing came just a day after Bennifer 2.0 went on a date night with their children to see the hit Broadway play, Hamilton, at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood on Friday night.

Jennifer looked incredible yet again in a tiered floral dress that she topped with a brown suede jacket and finished the look with platform peep-toe heels. But it wasn’t just her dress that caught our attention. It was her Ivory Coach Studio bag, which featured a gold ‘C’ clasp.

The bag looks very similar to the Coach Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag, and we tracked it down at Bloomingdales.

Coach, $395, Bloomingdale's

Although JLo was a bit more covered up than usual on her date outings with Ben, the fashionista made fans go wild last week when she shared several sultry snaps of herself baring her sculpted abs in a monochromatic beige Cult Gaia ensemble: the brand’s Sally Knit top ($298) paired with the dreamy Hedda Knit Skirt ($258), with criss-cross geometric cutouts over her midriff.

The chic knit top features a bandeau cut and is attached to large dolman-shaped sleeves - a pairing that gives an elevated twist to a traditional crop top. Meanwhile, the skirt has a figure-flattering silhouette.

J.Lo looked sensational in an ab-baring Cult Gaia ensemble

J.Lo's stylist Mariel Haenn finished the outfit with clear heels.

The sultry set is an evolution of the brand’s cult-classic Serita dress, which sells out regularly, and that celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Olivia Culpo have worn in recent months. It’s a transitional ensemble for fall that is a must for any fashionista who loves to make a statement, but specifically for those who love Cult Gaia.

It's so dreamy - and the perfect transitional set for fall. It’s yet another reason why we love J.Lo’s sensational style and continue to look to her for serious style inspo.

