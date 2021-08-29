Heidi Klum is the picture of elegance in jaw-dropping embellished gown The German model co-ordinated her outfit with her daughter

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum was the picture of elegance on Saturday night as she attended a Dolce and Gabanna event in Venice, Italy with her lookalike daughter Leni.

The 48-year-old German-American model dazzled her way down the red carpet, donning a jaw-dropping ballgown hand encrusted with thousands of crystals, whilst her 17-year-old daughter turned heads in a matching embellished mini-dress.

Heidi's figure-hugging ballgown fit like a glove, showcasing her statuesque figure and glowing tanned skin. It featured an elegant strapless neckline and cascaded down to the floor with two slits on each side of the skirt.

The model styled her long blonde hair in voluminous curls and pinned her signature bangs away from her face. Letting her showstopping dress do all the talking, Heidi kept accessories minimal by donning a dazzling diamond necklace and chandelier earrings.

Heidi donned her glitterball gown for the exclusive event

Although Heidi limited the comments on her Instagram posts, it's clear to see her dazzling look was a serious hit with fans, who collectively left hundreds of thousands of 'likes' on the AGT judge's page.

The former Victoria's Secret model often attends events with her daughter, who is following in the footsteps of her mum's modelling career.

The duo famously chooses to coordinate their outfits, with Heidi typically opting for a longer ballgown, whilst her daughter prefers to rock a mini-dress.

The mother-daughter duo often choose to replicate each other's outfits

Our favourite mother-daughter moment ever was a snap previously shared to the model's Instagram, which showed her posing alongside daughter Leni with their feet up. The duo were forced to ditch their heels following a night of dancing, leaving the pair with some seriously dirty toes – gotta keep it real!

Heidi shared the hilarious moment with her daughter on Instagram

"Showing we had fun… without saying we had fun [laughing emoji]", penned Heidi, who isn't afraid to show the candid moments from her glamorous evenings of events.

