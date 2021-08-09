Heidi Klum risks angering Italian fans with controversial recipe

America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum has claimed that her Italian fans may "never allow her to go back to their country ever again" after sharing a controversial cooking video that could divide the nation.

Taking to Instagram, the German-American model filmed herself making a delicious looking pasta dish – but she fried her spaghetti instead of boiling it.

"The Italians will probably never let me go back to their country ever again," said Heidi, who flipped the crispy spaghetti in a large frying pan. "I just had to share this," she continued.

"This is how we in Germany (well, I guess in my town and my husband's town), this is how we do the spaghetti. You boil them, and then you fry them!" revealed Heidi, referring to her spaghetti noodles.

Pasta is traditionally cooked in salted boiling water for eight to ten minutes for a delicious al denté texture, but we imagine Heidi's method gives it a tasty crisp!

The star fried her spaghetti instead of boiling it

The 48-year-old model has previously revealed her healthy hacks for staying in shape. Speaking to Vogue, the glamorous mother said: "I'm not huge on carbs, even though that's probably one of my favourite foods – french fries, pasta, all that stuff," she explained.

"But I try to stay away from that. I eat healthily. We make smoothies every morning with any kind of fruit and carrots. Not with powders or anything like that."

The AGT judge shares four children with her ex-husband, Seal, but her now-husband Tom Kaulitz is also a hands-on stepdad, who has earned the approval of all of Heidi’s children.

Heidi shares an incredibly close bond with her four children

Heidi keeps Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou mostly out of the spotlight, but occasionally posts fun family snaps and videos of them at home. Over lockdown, the model revealed her kids have been following in her foodie footsteps and cooking up a storm, but they hadn't got the memo about clearing up.

In one hilarious video Heidi’s sons are seen peeling potatoes, but leaving mounds of peelings all over the worktop and on the floor.

"I appreciate the help, but why is it all over the floor?" Heidi asks as they blame the tiny cutting board for their mess.

