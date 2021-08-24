Heidi Klum makes the most insane transformation in epic throwback Halloween really can't come soon enough

Heidi Klum may be an undisputed fashion and runway queen at this point, but people often forget that she's also a Halloween queen.

While there was no real Halloween to speak of last year, Heidi reminded fans of her dominance with an incredible throwback she shared.

The German supermodel posted a series of videos on her Instagram from one of her legendary annual Halloween parties, this one being from 2015.

She showed off her costume from that year's party, when she dressed up as one of the most memorable cartoon characters of all time, Jessica Rabbit.

Heidi strutted her stuff in Jessica's iconic red sequined gown, including the dangerously high slit and the fiery orange hair, and a lot of prosthetics.

The entire look was a detailed masterpiece from head-to-toe, from the bold eye make-up to Jessica's voluptuous figure.

Heidi threw it back to her Jessica Rabbit transformation in 2015

She posted the series of videos, which featured her performing to a crowd as the character, with the caption, "69 days until Halloween [devil emoji].

"I'd like to say my sultry raspy singing voice was entirely me paying homage to Jessica Rabbit BUT it's actually from being recorded too early on Sunday morning (and with too little coffee) in a Brooklyn recording studio in 2015 by @ianlovedesign #heidihalloween."

Heidi highlighted more of the work that went into the look with another post that featured videos of her being fitted for prosthetics and painted all over.

The America's Got Talent judge's Halloween parties have become quite popular over the past few years, as several major A-listers show up in their best and most creative costumes.

Jessica Rabbit was one of Heidi's several intricate costumes over the years

Although, none of them display the commitment to the craft quite like the German bombshell does, having arrived before as a group of identical sextuplets, an alien, and even Fiona, the ogre princess from Shrek.

