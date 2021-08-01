﻿
AGT's Heidi Klum turns heads in a dazzling thigh-split gown alongside lookalike daughter Leni

The mother-daughter duo were the picture of elegance

Georgia Brown

America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum caused a serious stir on social media as she dazzled in a glittering ball gown at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef charity gala in Capri on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of her jaw-dropping look, the German-American model was the picture of elegance in a sequinned Elie Saab number, twinning with her lookalike daughter who also sported a dazzling golden ball gown.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and model daughter Leni show off their dance moves

Turning heads with a daring thigh split, several layers of sheer sparkling mesh and a statement one-shouldered design, the 48-year-old was a vision on the lilac carpet as she worked all angles for the camera at the star-studded event.

The blonde beauty wore her signature long locks down and styled poker straight, styling her chic bangs to fall just beneath her eyebrows. Pairing her iconic look with a glowy makeup ensemble, the elegant star looked radiant with a subtle smokey eye and classic nude lip.

Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni turned heads in their dazzling gowns

Heidi was joined at the event by her daughter Leni, who is also a budding model. The 17-year-old cover girl followed in her mother's fashion footsteps for the event and opted for a stunning sequinned gold dress by Versace.

Twinning with her mother, the stunning teenager also wore her blonde locks down and completed her gala look with a pair of sparkling stud earrings.

Although Heidi limited the comments on her Instagram posts, it's clear to see her dazzling look was a serious hit with fans, who collectively left hundreds of thousands of 'likes' on the AGT judge's page.

Heidi shared the hilarious moment with her daughter on Instagram

Our favourite mother-daughter moment from the evening was a snap shared to the model's Instagram, which showed her posing alongside daughter Leni with their feet up. The duo were forced to ditch their heels following a night of dancing, leaving the pair with some seriously dirty toes – gotta keep it real!

"Showing we had fun… without saying we had fun [laughing emoji]", penned Heidi, who wasn't afraid to show the candid moments from her glamorous evening of events.  

