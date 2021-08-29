Dua Lipa takes on the great outdoors in a crop top you need to see to believe We’re obsessed!

Dua Lipa is swinging into the end of summer (literally) in an ab-baring look we want in our closets asap.

The Love Again songstress made fans swoon yet again when she shared a video that showed her swinging from a tree trunk wearing a black puffer coat with a strappy pink and red crop top tucked underneath that crossed over her toned midriff.

Fans swooned over Dua's transitional crop top

The crop top appeared to have long sleeves as well and featured a separate piece that Dua wore around her neck like a scarf.

The hitmaker looked stunning in the ensemble, which she paired with baggy jeans and sneakers. Her hair, which she wore slicked back in two braids, also matched the playful vibe of the moment.

The Levitating singer also stunned fans last week when she showed off her two showstopping birthday ensembles: a bedazzled suit paired with a lacy black bra and a grey mini skirt teamed with a matching oversized blazer and black knee-high boots.

Dua wowed in a dreamy girl boss look on her 26th birthday

Dua looked sensational in the smart two-piece, however, the skirt had a hidden feature that you may have missed, and we are seriously obsessed.

In a third shot of the look, Dua pulled back her quirky blazer to reveal a large cut out on the side of the skirt, showing off her toned legs.

Followers loved the unexpected twist, with one writing: "I want to look THIS good at 26," while another added: "The outfit, the boots, the hair," followed by a heart emoji.

The singer also rang in her birthday in a bedazzled suit paired with a lacy bra

Dua definitely knows how to accessorize, and her first birthday outfit was no exception either.

The fashionista paired her bejeweled suit with a furry colorful hat, a multicolored charm bracelet, a black belt topped with a gold heart-shaped buckle, a gold charm choker, and lots of chunky gold rings. Simply gorgeous!

