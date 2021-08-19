Dua Lipa's funky pastel co-ord is a whole summer mood

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has been slaying the fashion game of late, serving us look after look from her sun-soaked holiday in the Mediterranean – and we're so obsessed with her latest pastel co-ord.

Taking to Instagram to post a series of photos from her latest vacation, the 25-year-old looked incredible in the dreamy lilac bikini set complete with a psychedelic pastel skirt.

The Levitating songstress posed with a friend on a tropical-looking day bed, flaunting her bronzed glowing skin and svelte figure. Dua accessorised her poolside look with a chic shell necklace and simple baseball cap, whilst her friend rocked a sunset orange ensemble.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's gorgeous holiday snaps, flooding the post with love for her outfits. "You’re so beautiful!", wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You are such a rare beauty."

Dua posed with a friend wearing her cute pastel bikini set

Other fans left a flurry of heart-eye emojis and flames beneath the New Rules singer's photo.

Luckily, there's still time shop for your summer wardrobe – and Dua's funky pastel co-ord is giving us all the inspo we need.

Neon Print Skirt, £16, I Saw It First

Psychadelic patterns and retro prints are all the rage this season. Pair this colourful printed mini skirt with a matching pink bikini top for the dreamiest poolside ensemble.

Other snaps saw the star donning her finest Bridgerton-inspired fashion as she donned a flirty white corset top and trendy straight-legged jeans. Dua's elegant corset featured delicate straps and a regal brooch detailing on the bust.

The 25-year-old rocked a Bridgeton inspired look

Her post comes just a day after the star floored fans with a photo of herself wearing a daring string bikini – and fans had so many questions.

Taking to the comments section on the star's post, followers were desperate to know what Dua's workout routine was, with one writing: "Dua - drop the workout routine".

Others were keen to know where the singer got the bold bikini from, with one asking: "Omg I need to know who made this".

