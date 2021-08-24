Dua Lipa's birthday look had an unexpected twist you may have missed Did you spot this feature on Dua Lipa's skirt?

Dua Lipa has been delighting fans all week by sharing lots of snaps on social media of her lavish 26th birthday celebrations.

The Levitating singer stunned fans on Monday when she shared her first birthday look, consisting of a bedazzled suit and lacy black bra, however, it was her second outfit that really caught our attention.

RELATED: Dua Lipa's funky pastel co-ord is a whole summer mood

In a series of Instagram photos, Dua showed off her next suit of choice, a grey mini skirt paired with a matching oversized blazer and black knee-high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa performs Levitating live on SNL

The star looked sensational in the smart two-piece, however, the skirt had a hidden feature that you may have missed, and we are seriously obsessed.

MORE: Dua Lipa's stunning bikini snap leaves fans with questions

In a third shot of the look, Dua pulled back her quirky blazer to reveal a large cut out on the side of the skirt, showing off her toned legs.

Dua Lipa's skirt had a hidden cut out on the side

Followers were loving the unexpected twist, with one writing: "I want to look THIS good at 26," while another added: "The outfit, the boots, the hair," followed by a heart emoji.

The singer styled her brunette locks in a middle parting, with the front two sections in stylish braids. She also added a bright pink eye shadow to her makeup, contrasting perfectly with the all-grey ensemble.

Dua definitely knows how to accessorise, and her first birthday outfit was no exception.

Dua Lipa stunned fans in her fun suit

Alongside the bedazzled suit, the star added a furry colourful hat, a multicoloured charm bracelet, a black belt topped with a gold heart-shaped buckle, a gold charm choker and lots of chunky gold rings.

Pink heart balloons could be seen in the background as Dua struck a pose with her hands palming her statement-making hat, and she looked absolutely stunning!

"I’m a Leo…can’t you tell," the singer captioned the post. Needless to say, fans flooded her comments with birthday wishes, hearts, cake and flame emojis.

DISCOVER: Dua Lipa's cut-out jumpsuit has to be seen to be believed