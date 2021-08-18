Dua Lipa's stunning bikini snap leaves fans with questions Dua Lipa looked phenomenal in her latest Instagram post

Dua Lipa's holiday photos aren't stopping anytime soon, and we certainly aren't complaining. On Tuesday, the star posted a snap to social media posing poolside in a tiny string bikini.

The Levitating singer stunned fans with the fun ensemble, a bright yellow crochet bikini that featured floral and rainbow patterns.

Dua styled the swimwear with pink sunglasses, orange star-shaped earrings and lots of multicoloured necklaces, bracelets and rings, looking perfectly on trend for a day spent by the water.

In the series of photos, the 25-year-old could be seen posing with friends in the most beautiful location, with a large pool surrounded by chic white and grey sunbeds.

Dua looked absolutely sensational and seemed as if she was having the best time on holiday, however, the snaps left many fans with questions.

Taking to the comments section on the star's post, followers were desperate to know what Dua's workout routine was, with one writing: "Dua - drop the workout routine".

Others were keen to know where the singer got the bold bikini from, with one asking: "Omg I need to know who made this".

Dua's loyal fans were definitely loving the look, with a flurry of other comments expressing their adoration for the star.

The picture comes just a day after Dua floored followers with another holiday snap in a slinky, cut-out jumpsuit.

The one-piece featured cut-outs along the front of the legs and neckline, with straps that appeared to wrap around the singer's feet.

The 25-year-old styled the jumpsuit with a super cropped pink sweater which had matching cut-outs along the arms, making for a seriously statement ensemble.

Sharing the outfit with her 70 million followers, Dua wrote: "*mentally still here*", as she posed in the middle of some palm trees.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinion on the look, with one writing: "OBSESSED WITH U," while another said: "On fire".

