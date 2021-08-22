Dua Lipa turns heads in a dazzling ab-baring birthday look - and wait ‘til you see her hat Showstopper. Check.

Now, this is how you ring in a birthday. After making fans swoon for weeks with dreamy resort looks from her summer vacation in Albania, Dua Lipa made heads to turn when she popped up on Instagram wearing the bedazzled suit of our dreams.

The Levitating singer looked incredible as she rang in her 26th birthday rocking a beaded navy suit with only a lacy black bra underneath.

We're obsessed with Dua's birthday suit!

Dua finished the ensemble with a furry colorful cap, and plenty of gold-embellished accessories: a multicolored charm bracelet, a black belt topped with a gold heart-shaped buckle, and a gold charm choker.

Balloons could be seen in In the background as the music star struck a pose with her hands palming her statement-making hat. She looked absolutely stunning!

"I’m a Leo…can’t you tell," she captioned the post. Needless to say, fans flooded her comments with birthday wishes, hearts, and cake emojis.

Prior to her birthday post, Dua shared more vacation snaps with fans, with the superstar singer uploading a series of photos from her latest getaway, showing her looking incredible in a dreamy lilac bikini complete with a psychedelic pastel skirt.

Dua posed with a friend wearing her cute pastel bikini set

In the snaps, the songstress posed with a friend on a tropical-looking daybed, flaunting her bronzed glowing skin and svelte figure. Dua accessorized her poolside look with a chic shell necklace and simple baseball cap, and her friend rocked a sunset orange ensemble.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's gorgeous holiday snaps, flooding the post with love for her outfits. "You’re so beautiful!", wrote one fan, while another agreed: "You are such a rare beauty."

Other fans left a flurry of heart-eye emojis and flames beneath the New Rules singer's photo.

We agree - Dua Lipa's resort looks have been on fire this summer - and so is her stellar birthday ensemble.

