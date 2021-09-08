Heidi Klum brought an incredible new look and outfit clash to AGT Who wore it best?

Heidi Klum, once again, proved why she is one of the most fashionable people in Hollywood right now with her latest look for the new episode of America's Got Talent.

The supermodel showed up for the second episode of the semi-finals in a look that really won't be easy to get out of your mind.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara's unexpected moves on AGT

Heidi appeared in a statuesque bright canary yellow suit, pairing a blazer with pants, tied around the waist to cinch her in and giving her endless legs.

She even paired the outfit with gold open-toed heels and matching yellow nail polish on her toes, showing off the look with a dance on her Instagram.

She then revealed, however, that she wasn't the only one who had the idea to get some brightly polished toenails in a surprising outfit clash.

In another video she shared, Heidi showed that fellow AGT judge Howie Mandel, with his own crisp black suit, got a coat of black toenail polish of his own.

Heidi revealed that she wasn't the only one with toenail polish that night

"Toe to toe with @howiemandel #AGT," she wrote in the caption, with matching yellow and black heart emojis.

He then took off his shoes and put his feet up against Heidi's to compare, with the AGT official handle even sharing it on the story as a "Who wore it better?" quiz.

While most of the respondents to this point chose Heidi's bright yellow coat, both brought their A-game to the new episode.

Heidi's outfit from the first edition of the semi-finals was equally as stunning, a green mini-dress from Zimmermann, which featured a floral, leafy pattern on it and showed off her incredible legs.

The supermodel's green mini dress turned many heads

The dress even had some mighty impressive puff sleeves, and Heidi topped it off with some mint green pumps and a glamorous up-do.

However, the look did have an interesting detail, that being a cut-out right below the neckline that showed the German supermodel's cleavage, plus a smaller one right below it. The cut-out was even highlighted by the stone embellishment surrounding it.

