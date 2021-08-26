Heidi Klum's rare engagement ring was designed by Tom Kaulitz - see photos America's Got Talent star Heidi got married in 2019

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got married on a yacht in Capri, Italy – and it was an epic wedding with no expense spared – and the same can be said for the supermodel's jaw-dropping engagement ring!

It was Christmas Eve 2018, when the singer popped the question, presenting Heidi with an extra-special bespoke ring.

Not only is it sentimental because Tom designed the ring and sourced the gem himself, but the actual gemstone is another level of luxury.

As reported by People magazine, it is an alexandrite stone, which is extremely rare and retails for a similar price as a diamond.

Heidi has a unique engagement ring

The huge green gemstone is surrounded by two beautiful cushion-cut diamonds in what appears to be a gold setting, and the piece altogether could retail for up to $30,000 (£21,865).

Heidi couldn't resist showing off her sparkler on the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2019, and who can blame her!

The star has shown it off on the red carpet

Other celebrities who sport striking coloured engagement rings include Katy Perry, Charley Webb and Victoria Beckham.

On their wedding day in 2019, Heidi wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil, while her husband looked so dapper in an off-white suit and blue shirt.

Their Italian wedding looked amazing

Heidi shared a photograph of herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the deck of the boat, which had been filled with beautiful floral displays and had strands of white orchids draped from a canopy. "We did it. Mr & Mrs Kaulitz," she captioned the photo.

The Christina O luxury yacht had also hosted the wedding reception of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III. So fancy!

The couple are happily married

Heidi was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Meanwhile, Tom was previously married to Ria Sommerfield from 2015 to 2018.

