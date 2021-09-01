Heidi Klum's green mini-dress will leave you completely wowed Only the best for the semi-finals

Heidi Klum, like her co-judge Sofia Vergara, has brought nothing but her absolute best for the big stage of America's Got Talent.

And for the show's newest episode, she brought another one of her chic looks with an interesting detail that amped it up.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara's unexpected moves on AGT

Heidi showed up for the first episode of the semi-finals wearing a green mini-dress from Zimmermann, which featured a floral, leafy pattern on it and showed off her incredible legs.

The dress even had some mighty impressive puff sleeves, and Heidi topped it off with some mint-green pumps and a glamorous up-do.

However, the dress did have an interesting detail, that being a cut-out right below the neckline that showed the German supermodel's cleavage, plus a smaller one right below it. The cut-out was even highlighted by the stone embellishment surrounding it.

Heidi shared several versions of her look on Instagram during the show, as it embodied a renaissance-made-modern vibe that she completely pulled off.

Heidi appeared in a sensational patterned green mini-dress

The supermodel has made statement after statement with her looks on the show, each one showing off her statuesque frame and fantastic physique.

For one of the episodes, she appeared in a stunning strapless sequined dress from Californian designer Haney, complete with flattering black belt detailing and dripping in dazzling golden sequins.

And in one of the very first live shows, she showed up in a riskier, more high fashion-leaning look that no one expected to see.

Heidi wore an outfit by Jeremy Scott and Moschino, bathed in shades of grey that seemed to cover up more of the model than you'd think.

At least, that was the case from the waist down, as she wore extremely wide-legged pants, almost like culottes, that touched the floor.

Heidi took a chic approach to culottes with her grey Moschino look

She wore it with a large belt with an eye-catching gold buckle and a strap that fell almost all the way to the floor.

The top part felt like a continuation of the pants as they simply converted into a few folds in a lighter shade of grey that went up right above her chest, leaving her hands and collar all bare.

