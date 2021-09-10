Simon Cowell's partner Lauren Silverman stuns in cutout top as she parties with Sofia Vergara The ladies enjoyed a night out together

Lauren Silverman's daring new look has got the X Factor! Simon Cowell's partner headed out for dinner with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Terri Seymour and was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous red top and trousers.

The stunning creation featured a cutout detail above her chest – and we think it's incredibly flattering!

Of course, the other attendees had nothing to envy as Heidi donned a black mini dress with a bedazzled cup on her chest, Sofia opted for high waisted trousers with a strapless sheer top and Terri chose a long-sleeved pink mini dress.

"Girls night!" wrote Terri on her Instagram post.

Fans loved the picture of the four ladies, with one commenting: "Um, I think I would like to attend your next girls night!"

Lauren, Heidi and Sofia looked stunning on Thursday night

Another added: "Now that is a loaded pic," whilst a third wrote: "Now that's a table."

Lauren and Simon have been together since 2013 and welcomed their first son, Eric, in February 2014. Simon previously dated Terri from 2002 to 2008, but the pair remain very good friends, with Terri and Lauren forging a close friendship.

Back in 2019, Simon and Lauren showed how well they get on with the presenter by throwing her daughter an incredible fifth birthday party. The Frozen-themed bash featured Princess Anna and Queen Elsa in full costume as well as tons of balloons.

At the time, Terri shared several snaps of the big day, and wrote: "Today our beautiful, sweet Coco turned 5!! Happy Birthday to our kind, snuggly, funny, smart and curious angel. We love you so very much."

She also shared a sweet video of Coco and Eric playing with their birthday balloons together, which she captioned: "Thank you @simoncowell & #LaurenSilverman for the cutest Birthday lunch #balloons and #Cupcakes."