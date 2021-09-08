Sofia Vergara sent her fans into a tailspin by showcasing her hourglass figure in a gorgeous dress during Tuesday's America's Got Talent.

The judge looked stunning in her black midi frock by Rasario, which featured a V-strap and rounded crystal embellishments across the chest and waist that highlighted her curves to perfection.

She accessorised with a silver and black bangle on one wrist and several statement rings on her fingers and added height to her petite frame with a pair of platform heels.

Posting several photos of her look on Instagram ahead of the second round of semi-finals, Sofia sent fans wild with her head-turning appearance.

"No words, only emotions," commented one follower. A second gushed: "Beautiful photo, beautiful lady, happy day."

A third added: "Amazing beauty," and a fourth said: "This face! This dress!!"

Sofia looked gorgeous in her crystal-embellished dress

Sofia is constantly raising the bar with her appearances on America's Got Talent, and her incredible outfits seem to get better each week.

Last week, the Modern Family star rocked another statement outfit, wowing audiences in a dazzling gold sequinned strapless top which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted, skintight pants.

Prior to that, Sofia stunned in another Rasario number, looking like a bride in a beautiful white one-shouldered gown that featured bejeweled studs.

To highlight the elegance of her look, she kept the accessories simple, going for a pair of dazzling earrings, a bracelet, her hair pushed back, and a bold red lip.

Sofia looks incredible each week on AGT

Last month, the 49-year-old appeared on the judges' panel wearing an iridescent gold number that just shone under the stage lights.

The sequined gown featured a plunging neckline and string straps, perfectly accentuated to every curve on her body and giving her a statuesque figure.

Each of her looks has been more mesmerizing than the last, and we can't wait to see what she brings to the show next!

