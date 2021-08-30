Sofia Vergara shows off stunning new nightgown with intimate selfie As beautiful as any of her gowns

Sofia Vergara is quite the show-stopper, whether it's on screen or on the red carpet, with her amazing fashions and the body to pull it all off.

The actress gave fans a taste of what her more casual style is like with a new intimate selfie she shared.

Sofia took a picture of herself from her home as she displayed the new nightgown she bought from Walmart Fashions, a black one with floral patterning that fit her perfectly.

"Sabado en la casa con mi pijamita nueva de (transl: Saturday at the house with my new pajamas)," she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the new look on the relaxed Sofia, with one commenting, "I think it's beautiful," and another writing, "Sounds like a perfect night!" Many others just left trails of heart-eyed and flame emojis in their wake.

The Modern Family actress has been showing off all of the incredible pieces that are part of her collaboration with Walmart Fashion.

Sofia's selfie from home had many admiring her new nightgown

She recently shared a clip where she displayed another incredible look from her Fall collection, pairing it with one of her favorite Sofia skinny jeans and an off-the-shoulder sweater.

In the caption, she wrote, "What do you guys think of what I'm wearing tonight? This is one of my favorite sweaters from my new Fall collection…the colors are so rich and amazing!!!

"Pair it with a strapless bra for a sexier off-the-shoulder style, perfect for a Friday night. Your favorite Sofia jeans finish the look…I’m wearing the Leslie!!!"

And she recently had another big fashion moment when she shared a throwback shot of herself wearing a revealing crochet dress.

The actress left fans floored in her throwback crocheted look

In snaps from a photoshoot around 20 years ago, Sofia posed in an electric blue crochet dress finished with tassels and spaghetti straps, covering her modesty by wrapping her arms around herself.

She wore her long hair straight past her shoulders and opted for glowing makeup, and the look quickly caught the attention of her fans.

