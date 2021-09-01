Sofia Vergara brings the party on AGT with her sensational outfit - and her son It really is family night

Sofia Vergara is one to constantly raise the bar with her appearances on America's Got Talent, especially with her fantastic outfits that get better each week.

This time, she upped the ante by not only showing up in another statement-making look, but also bringing a surprise guest.

Sofia showed off her outfit for the newest episode of the show on her Instagram Stories with a boomerang video, where she kicked one leg into the air.

She wore a dazzling gold sequined shoulder-less top that went into a high-waisted pair of skin-tight pants, that looked like they were made of silk, that really highlighted the shape of her body.

However, in a selfie she shared on her Story as well, she also showed that she had some special people in the audience, namely her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The actress posted a selfie of herself with Manolo and his guest as the two of them wore masks and she smiled. "Family night!!" she wrote on the picture.

Sofia shared that her son, Manolo, was also in the audience

The Modern Family star has consistently been bringing her A-game to the AGT stage, especially considering that we're now at the semi-finals of the season.

She has mostly brought some phenomenal gowns to the show, especially with her most recent glamorous white one-shouldered gown, which featured bejeweled studs on the trim and went down to her ankles.

The stunning Rasario number hugged every curve on her body and had a radiance to it that made her glow like a blushing bride.

Before that, Sofia appeared on the judges' panel wearing an iridescent gold number that just shone in the stage lights.

The actress has brought it each week with her show-stopping outfits

The sequined gown featured a plunging neckline and string straps, perfectly accentuated to every curve on her body and giving her a statuesque figure.

Each of her looks has been more mesmerizing than the last, and we can't wait to see what she brings to the show next!

