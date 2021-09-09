Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum highlight their AGT fashions in unexpected video So much love on that panel

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have become incredibly close ever since they joined the judging panel on America's Got Talent.

And while all four judges love to get candid and have a good time with each other, none enjoy it more so than those two.

The ladies of the panel showed off their fun side once again in a new clip Sofia shared, while also highlighting their show-stopping fashions.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum's odd AGT video

On her Instagram Stories, Sofia posted a series of clips where she put on a filter that enlarged her mouth and eyes and made her voice sound quite high-pitched.

She started talking about how excited she was for the upcoming shows, and then turned over to Simon Cowell sitting on one side of her as he also got the filter and smiled with her.

She eventually turned over to Heidi, who got excited upon seeing the filter and immediately started making funny faces. She then started to dance and get low, showing off her spectacular mini dress.

Sofia wowed in a sequined figure-hugging gown

Sofia and Heidi both showed up in some truly incredible looks for the second and final edition of the semi-finals. Sofia wowed fans in a flowy wine red sequined gown that boasted her signature sweetheart neckline and accentuated her amazing physique.

Heidi meanwhile opted for a black mini-dress with shoulder pads and a length that showed off her endless legs. However, the surprise bit on the dress was that one cup on her chest was bedazzled and cut-out, giving some skin and highlighting her curves.

The two have been turning out several jaw-dropping outfits ever since AGT made its shift to the live show format for the season, impressing the immense studio audiences each week.

Heidi brought her legs and a little bit of sparkle to AGT

Given that the following week is the season's grand finale, the duo are bound to bring the best we've seen from them yet, and we can't wait!

