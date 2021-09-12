Megan Fox gets everyone talking with her unexpected business look Are all meetings like this?

Megan Fox has really been dominating social media like no other over the past few weeks with her more risqué sense of style.

Her latest look, however, might be one of the most jaw-dropping and unexpected ones on her feed, and we can't get over it.

Megan Fox on why she's not a 'bad girl'

The actress shared a post on her Instagram of a caught-on-the-street snap of hers as she mentioned that she was attending a "business meeting."

She wrote in the caption, "Guys I had a business meeting today. I made sure to wear something subtle and professional."

However, the look she turned up in was not what you'd expect, a racy, almost gothic black ensemble that featured her in a lace top and a matching mini-skirt.

She even wore thigh high boots with the outfit and paired it all with a black overcoat, to make the look a little more professional.

Megan's business look had several fans feeling the heat

The ensemble sparked a fan frenzy in the comments, with one commenting, "My Gothic Princess," and another saying, "Obsessed with your style."

A third wrote, "You are single handedly the most gorgeous woman on this planet," and another added, "Megan- the kids need you."

The Jennifer's Body star's recent fashionable outings have been leaving several jaws dropped, and she did just that with a risqué bodysuit she donned not long ago.

The actress set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.

The actress' bodysuit took her street fashion to a whole new level

Megan completed the look with stiletto sandals and a neon handbag that matched her bodysuit. She also rocked her hair in her signature straight and sleek style, parted down the middle.

