Megan Fox took her latest seductive photo up a notch by adding the most risqué caption – and fans have gone wild!

The Transformers actress looked incredible as she posed against a large table in a luxury Airbnb in an unknown location.

Megan's legs looked endless in her thigh-skimming mini skirt, which she teamed with a matching cropped jacket and plunging black bra.

WATCH: Megan Fox says she's not a 'bad girl'

While many of her followers were blown away by her chiselled abs, most couldn't get over her cheeky caption, where she quipped about getting intimate with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

"When I tell you that the table at this Airbnb saw some things," the 35-year-old captioned the gorgeous snap.

Adding fuel to the fire, her boyfriend responded: "I'm really glad that's not our table anymore."

Megan looked gorgeous in her latest photos

Needless to say, fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "THE CAPTION!!" A second joked: "The caption has the world shook Megan!!!"

A third added: "Brb booking that Airbnb," and a fourth joked: "This is why they charge so damn much for Airbnb cleaning fees."

There were some of her followers who claimed the couple should buy the homeowners a new table after branding Megan's post "too much".

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020

One said: "Some things the rest of the world does not need to know. Please find some shred of decency and buy the owners a new table now."

Megan and rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly began dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

She was previously married to Brian Austin Green for seven years until they split and eventually divorced in November 2020. They have three children together.

