Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

Megan Fox left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday and kicked off the week in a way no one was expecting. And she looked incredible doing so.

The Transformers star set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.

Fans lost it when Megan shared snaps of herself wearing her neon cutout bodysuit

Megan completed the look with stiletto sandals and a neon handbag that matched her bodysuit. She also rocked her hair in her signature straight and sleek style, parted down the middle. The 35-year-old mom of three looked unreal!

“This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it,” Megan quipped in the caption, referencing a popular natural foods grocery store in Los Angeles.

Fans rushed to her comments to do just that, with one writing: “SHE ATE THAT!” Another added: “I am in love with everything about this look,” while another replied: “Goddess.”

Megan stunned in a heart-shaped top on the cover of Basic Magazine

This was just the latest time that Megan got hearts fluttering on the gram. The ‘Til Death star looked gorgeous as she struck a pose on the cover of Basic Magazine last month rocking a black heart-shaped Paskal bralette that her stylist Maeve Reilly paired with light blue denim Good American high-waist mom jeans she was wearing during the shoot.

She finished Megan’s look with Jennifer Fischer Jewelry silver hoop earrings and black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Maeve has helped Megan step outside of her comfort zone and into the hot girl looks she’s been rocking for the last few months. In a recent interview with InStyle the star revealed she almost didn’t wear the eye-popping cutout Mugler dress the style maven chose for her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year.

Megan made waves when she rocked a cutout Mugler dress to the Billboard Music Awards

"My stylist was like, 'We want you to wear this' and I was like, 'I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that,'" she said, adding that she had a sudden change of heart. "I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco. I’ll wear this thing," she quipped at the time.

The risk paid off. The dress made headlines - and seemed to essentially put Megan back on the map. In addition to her making fashion statements, the actress is making quite the comeback on screen too.

Her latest film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis hit theaters July 23 - and she has two other films in the works for next year - dark comedy Big Gold Brick and sci-fi thriller Aurora.

