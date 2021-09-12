Kim Kardashian channels Kanye West with a shocking transformation no one saw coming

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian is never one to shy away from bold ensembles, but her latest might be one of her most surprising yet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out of her private car in New York City on Saturday looking like a dominatrix in a black leather jumpsuit topped with a black belted leather coat, matching gloves, over-the-knee leather boots, and a zip-up leather face mask.

Kim turned heads in the unexpected Balenciaga leather look

It was a monochromatic leather Balenciaga outfit that gave us total Kanye West vibes, given that he wore a similar outfit to his Donda listening parties in Atlanta, which Kim and their children attended.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian could be seen walking into the hotel to meet her.

Fans had mixed reactions about the look when Kim posted photos of herself wearing it on Instagram, with one writing, "Wowwwww!" Another added: "Is anyone else getting major American Horror Story vibes?????"

Given that the Met Gala is on Monday and the SKIMS mogul was dressed in the designer, it could be a hint that she will wear Balenciaga to the star-studded event. Either way, we can’t wait to see what she wears to it.

WATCH: Kim shows off the new SKIMS collection

Kim also made waves in a different way as she showed off her latest SKIMS collection – and we want it all. Unveiling her latest teddy loungewear on Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram to model three different sets in dark brown, cream and camel shades.

Posing in the espresso pullover and joggers, Kim gushed over her latest designs:

"This new teddy collection, oh my god. These are high-waisted, super cute, and then this hoodie, sorry I don't know why I just called it a hoodie," she joked about one look. "This zip-up, look at that logo."

Cream zip-up crop jacket, $88/£96 and matching teddy joggers, $88/£107, SKIMS

The Teddy collection, which featured warm fleece styles, was "made for the great outdoors" and "designed to be the ultimate transitional wardrobe to take you from in-between weather to the season's chilliest days," the brand said in an Instagram post.

The new drop features 13 styles, 5 colors, and comes in sizes XXS-4X.

