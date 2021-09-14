Iman and David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones reacts to mum's Met Gala look The 66-year-old stunned in a Harris Reed look

Iman pulled out all the stops on Monday night, as she attended the fashion event of the year in New York. The supermodel arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute Gala in an incredible design by Harris Reed – which included a large gold headpiece.

The 66-year-old's headpiece, which was adorned with gold-painted feathers, was complemented with a matching hoop skirt cage. The hollow skirt was layered over a strapless metallic gold jumpsuit, which she accessorized with matching chandelier earrings, bracelets and rings.

Iman looked like a goddess and her and David Bowie's daughter, Alexandra Jones, agreed. Taking to her Stories, the 21-year-old shared a picture of her mum and wrote: "Mama at the Met. Killed it."

Iman loved the compliment and shared it in her Stories, adding: "Love you."

Speaking about working with Harris Reed and her choice of outfit, the star told Vogue: "He approached me, and then he sent me this drawing, which ... I fell over.

Iman, 66, looked stunning on Monday night

"I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for it."

Harris wasn't short of compliments either, saying of Iman: "I tried to think of the most iconic woman in the world, and it really came as Iman."

The mother-of-one wore a design by Harris Reed

Iman and Alexandra have a very close relationship. Lexi, as she is called by her mum, rarely speaks out about her family but on Mother's Day last year she revealed in a post that she hadn't been able to see her mum during the pandemic.

"Happy Mother's Day again, here's another with me holding a chikkken nugget. Everyone pls stay inside, I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now but I'm a child and I miss her dearly so pls be part poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 [expletive] years to see her again. Thank you!" she wrote alongside a childhood picture of them together.