Christina Aguilera has taken to absolutely smashing her return to music and performing over the past couple of months, with show-stopping performances galore.

MORE: Christina Aguilera recreates Stripped album cover and fans love it

The singer shared pictures from her latest set of performances at the LadyLand Festival, and fans couldn't believe their eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

Christina posted on her Instagram snippets from her time at the festival and on-stage moments, including clips of her with her back-up dancers and flexing her insane vocal chops.

She wore a skin-tight nude bodysuit throughout the series, accessorizing it with either some strategically placed jewels, denim chaps, or a green mini dress.

With the green look she even donned a headpiece that resembled the Statue of Liberty to pay homage to New York City in the wake of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

MORE: Christina Aguilera absolutely stuns in dynamite velvet suit

In the caption for the incredible pictures, she simply wrote, "I [heart emoji] NY & @ladylandfestival."

Christina wowed fans with her LadyLand Festival performance

Fans went absolutely wild over the shots and flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for Christina, with one fan commenting, "It's the way I'm so obsessed with you! Gagging!"

Another cleverly wrote, "LOTUS STANDS FOR LEGEND OF THE UNITED STATES," with a third adding, "I mean, how dare you being so gorgeous?"

MORE: Christina Aguilera is a vision in fireside pictures wearing a lush robe

MORE: Christina Aguilera astounds fans with unbelievably rare photos of daughter

The Hurt singer is riding on quite the high following the LadyLand Festival, however, as she recently announced that she was releasing a new fragrance.

She posted a clip of the commercial for her new fragrance, "Moonlight Bloom," on her social media as she pulled off a variety of poses under some sheer fabric.

The singer announced the reveal of a new fragrance

Christina donned a lace-up dark blue vest with a pair of figure-hugging leather pants for the video to promote the release.

Fans were incredibly excited by the announcement, with one saying, "We love a perfume promo," and another writing, "Perfume-Tina! Welcome back!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.