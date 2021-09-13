Carrie Underwood is the ultimate fashionista in metallic mini dress – and fans are saying the same thing The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood has talent and style – and her latest social media post reminded fans of just that!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the country singer shared a spectacular video of her singing at Sunday Night Football.

The Grammy-winning artist worked the crowds and looked fantastic dressed in a silver and black metallic mini dress, with her long blonde hair styled in loose waves.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood cheers on her son in rare family video

The mom-of-two's look was accessorised with oversized silver hoop earrings and heels.

Fans were all saying the same thing after Carrie shared the video online, with many calling for her to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Go Carrie awesome! Yes she needs to be the Super Bowl Halftime Show – yes, yes, yes," one wrote, while another commented: "You should totally be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show! Your voice is amazing." A third added: "Carrie for the Halftime Show!"

Carrie Underwood looked sensational in a metallic mini dress

Carrie's career has gone from strength to strength since she first caught everyone's attention on American Idol back in 2004, in which she won.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

Last month, meanwhile, she was nominated for not one, but two Dove Awards for her music.

Carrie has a legion of fans around the world

Her album My Savior was put forward for the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year accolade, while her single Great Is Thy Faithfulness is up for the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.

When she's not working, the singer loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Carrie is married to Mike Fisher, and they share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The star with husband Mike Fisher

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

