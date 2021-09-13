Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dazzle the Met Gala carpet with their incredible looks Show stoppers!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are already making a statement as quite the loved up couple on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala.

MORE: Nicola Peltz flashes huge engagement ring with sweet message to Brookyln Beckham

The two are definitely stealing the show at one of international fashion's biggest events of the year, showing up in incredibly elegant outfits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham divides fans with his unusual breakfast egg hack

The duo wore Valentino outfits, with Nicola arriving in a stunning floor-length pink gown made of a sheer fabric with an intricate pattern on it, paired with pastel pink gloves and her sleek blonde locks.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn arrived as her dashing partner in a black tuxedo with a tie and some slick hair to match.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz debuts quirky kitchen at $10.5m home

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other, keeping their hands intertwined and with Brooklyn showing his affection for his fiancée with frequent kisses on the cheek.

Brooklyn and Nicola set hearts aflame on the carpet

The lovebirds even spoke to Keke Palmer, talking about their looks and what they were looking forward to at the event.

Nicola mentioned that the thing they were most excited about was getting to reconnect with old friends and see people again after having not been able to do so for a while.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare family reunion with son Brooklyn – but someone key is missing

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals secret behind ideal date night – and it's so romantic

This year's Met Gala was based around the theme of "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," with outfits inspired by the country's history and the journey of fashion through the years.

Several stars have already made big entrances on the carpet. The event will be co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothee Chalamet, and Amanda Gorman.

The two wore Valentino outfits

Other stars making big impressions include Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, Yara Shahidi, Billie, and Anna Wintour herself.

Actresses Ilana Glazer and Keke Palmer hosted the red carpet on behalf of Vogue and Anna Wintour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.