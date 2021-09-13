Reese Witherspoon thrills fans with an unexpected dreamy look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Reese Witherspoon just gave us major inspiration for our next self-care Sunday, and it involves a very cute loungewear set.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon stuns in a figure-flattering dress you’ll want too

The Oscar winner looked so cozy in a photo she shared on Instagram that showed her kicking back with a book as she lounged on a white wooden daybed swing at her home wearing a blue floral set of pajamas from her Draper James x Lands End collab.

Fans swooned over Reese's floral Draper James pajamas and matching quiltPajama cami top, $19.95, Draper James

Pajama pants, $39.94, Draper James

Reese took the relaxing moment up a notch with a Draper James quilt that matched her pajamas that was placed on the daybed, and a black and white plaid pillow tucked behind her.

"This face says... yes I know my PJs are cute but I’m reading my book so… please go away @draperjames @landsend #djxle," the Little Fires Everywhere star captioned the photo.

"Love those jammies," one fan wrote in the comments. "I’m eyeballing that cool quilt," another added. We loved the quilt and PJS and tracked them down on Draper James.

The sizes are already selling out fast, so don’t wait to shop it if you love the look.

Reese looked sensational in a bright red Rich Fresh suit

Sleepwear aside, Reese has been busy promoting the new season of her hit Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show, and we have loved her show-stopping outfits.

Last week, the actress pulled off another eye-catching look, rocking a bold red bespoke pantsuit by Rich Fresh that featured a quirky twist.

In a photo Reese posted on Instagram, she oozed confidence in the vibrant ensemble that had a playful blue and yellow stripe down the side of the leg.

Wearing the military-style jacket over her shoulders with a simple black top underneath, Reese added height to her petite frame with a pair of killer black heels.

The second season of the Morning Show kicks off on Apple TV on Sept. 17

"Feeling 5'3" in my @richfresh suit *model is actually 5'2", she joked in the caption.

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "This is the best thing ever in life." Jennifer Garner added: "I wonder if you could be any cuter? No. Is the answer."

The Morning Show was a major hit for Apple TV Plus; based on Brian Stelter‘s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

The show was set to return earlier in 2021 but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on filming, and it finally wrapped in May.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.