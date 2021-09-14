Amanda Holden has a Marilyn Monroe moment in flirty white dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is always entertaining us on social media, and the star did just that on Tuesday when she channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe for a fun Instagram post.

The Heart Radio presenter looked radiant in a flirty white dress from one of her favourite brands, Reiss.

Amanda shared a picture with her followers where she could be seen lifting up the hem of her frock, captioning it: "It's a #marilynmonroe kinda day".

The star looked stunning in the high street ensemble, which she paired with white strappy heels and gold hoop earrings, looking ultra-glamorous as usual.

She kept her makeup minimal, sporting a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in her Reiss dress

The 'Marcella Split Front Beach Dress' features pretty pleat detailing and a plunging neckline, however, sadly it is now sold out online.

But not to fear, as we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look and have your own Marilyn moment!

Soft Tailored Short Waterfall Dress, £135.20, Karen Millen

The star is often seeing rocking Reiss's chic dress collection, and earlier in the month she showed off her golden glow in a cut-out mini dress from the brand.

Amanda paired the dress with strappy nude heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Amanda Holden dazzled in the mini dress

The 'Belle Printed Ruffle Mini Dress' featured an abstract print in the most beautiful blue colour, with chiffon ruffles, a racerback and a cut-out neckline.

The fun frock was perfect for soaking up the last of the summer sun, and we happen to think it would also look great in Autumn styled with chunky boots and a leather jacket.

We are loving Amanda's style at the moment, and can’t wait to see what she will wear next.

