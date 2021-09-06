Amanda Holden turns heads in statement leather tuxedo dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden made a serious entrance into the Heart Radio studio on Monday after spending several weeks away on her summer holiday – and we're so obsessed with her latest outfit.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her return, Amanda penned: "I'm back", over a video of her strutting through the hallway to take her place in the studio.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts through the Heart Radio studios

The blonde beauty showed off her radiant holiday glow in a chic mint green tuxedo dress from Karen Millen, complete with luxe leather material and statement gold buttons. Amanda's thigh-skimming number went perfectly with her tan, teamed seamlessly with a pair of strappy nude heels.

The 50-year-old looked pleased to be back at work as she beamed at the camera in her Bond-girl inspired look. Amanda kept her makeup minimal, wearing a rosy cheek and glossy pink lip.

Amanda displayed her endless legs and golden tan

We're loving this re-imagined tuxedo dress from one of Amanda's favourite high street brands. Better yet, Amanda's daring frock has just landed in Karen Millen's end of season sale, retailing at better than 40 per cent off.

Leather Sleeveless Tux Dress, £215.40, Karen Millen

It's not the first time this month the glamorous mother-of-two has rocked a Karen Millen ensemble. Following her dreamy holiday at Corfu's Domes Mimarare resort, the jet-setting star shared a photo of herself stepping out of a private jet in a cream co-ord from the celebrity-favourite label.

Amanda paired the 'Sparkle Tweed Military Blazer' with the 'Sparkle Tweed Shorts', and looked absolutely incredible in the ivory ensemble.

GET THE LOOK: Sparkle Tweed Jacket, £151, Karen Millen

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the Heart Radio star, leaving a flurry of heart-eye and flame emojis under her photo. "Jet setting Amanda looking fab as ever. Have a lovely time," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You look like a Bond girl!"

"Wow you look so stunning in that outfit Amanda," commented a third fan.

If you're as obsessed with Amanda's dreamy white ensemble as we are, you're in luck. The co-ord has also just landed in Karen Millen's end of season sale.

