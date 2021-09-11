Amanda Holden turns up the glam in sparkly LBD

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden took fans behind the scenes of I Can See Your Voice filming via her Instagram Stories while wearing a very glamorous LBD – and we're in love.

The presenter uploaded a video of herself being lifted up in a crane backstage at the studio while recording for the new series of the hit show and we were utterly mesmerised by her sparkly black number.

The off-the-shoulder mini dress featured a sequin bodice and the design showed off Amanda's endless legs. Pairing the look with matching black heels and her signature blonde curls, the look is a classic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's sultry black dress is a winner

She jokingly captioned the short video: "Just fixing a light bulb for #ICanSeeYourVoice."

The BBC programme will return to our screens in April 2022 after being recommissioned after a successful first series with host Paddy McGuiness.

Love the statement sleeves on Amanda's dress? Shop the look:

Satin bardot dress, £32, Boohoo

Balloon sleeve dress, £25, Pretty Little Thing

Looking glamorous is something that seems to come naturally to the presenter who is often captured in photos wearing show-stopping dresses and bold fashion looks.

Recently, the 50-year-old stunned in a blue printed mini dress while at work at Heart Radio. The 'Belle Printed Ruffle Mini Dress' from Reiss featured an abstract print in the most beautiful blue colour, with chiffon ruffles, a racerback and a cut-out neckline.

Amanda paired the dress with nude high heels as she posed for the camera, capturing her daily outfit post for her adoring fans.

Florals look amazing on Amanda

This week, Amanda has also demonstrated daytime chic with a pretty floral tea dress. The design featured elegant smocked sleeves, a high neckline and a delicate frill hem.

The £275 dress from Wyse London is the perfect transitional piece – just team with a chunky knit and boots for the autumn months. Heavenly!

