Amanda Holden shows off her golden glow in cut-out mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dressing for the summer weather, Amanda Holden looked sensational on Wednesday in a cut-out mini dress from Reiss.

The Heart Radio star took to Instagram to share her outfit, showcasing her golden glow from her recent family staycation.

RELATED: Amanda Holden turns heads in statement leather tuxedo dress

Amanda paired the dress with strappy nude heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks impossibly youthful in crop top and figure-hugging dungarees

The 'Belle Printed Ruffle Mini Dress' featured an abstract print in the most beautiful blue colour, with chiffon ruffles, a racerback and a cut-out neckline.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in the mini dress

It is still available to purchase online but we would be quick, as there are only a few sizes left.

The fun frock is perfect for soaking up the last of the summer sun, and we happen to think it would also look great in Autumn styled with chunky boots and a leather jacket.

Belle dress, £178, Reiss

Amanda is a big fan of the high street brand, and rocked another one of their amazing pieces earlier in the week.

Giving off major cowgirl vibes in a stylish denim jumpsuit, the star took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a video as she sashayed in her desk-to-daywear look.

Amanda sashayed in her denim jumpsuit from Reiss

Amanda's beautiful blue one-piece currently retails at £178. Fitted with a striking halterneck top and a front zip fastening, this seventies-inspired outfit flows into a flattering flared-leg silhouette. A perfect everyday piece, the brand recommends pairing it with an embellished clutch and heels for maximum glamour.

As for Amanda, the star accessorised her figure-hugging jumpsuit with white heeled sandals, gold hooped earrings and a statement bangle. Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two kept her makeup fresh-faced and natural, combining a brown smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden wows in waist-cinching dress during dreamy family staycation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.