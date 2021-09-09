Amanda Holden turns heads in figure-flattering statement dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has done it again. The Heart Radio presenter looked ultra-elegant on Thursday when she rocked a figure-flattering dress from Wyse London.

The star turned heads in the floral frock, which featured smocked sleeves, a chic, high neckline and a peplum hem.

Amanda styled the dress with her trusty nude strappy heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the bright number do all the talking.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts through the Heart Radio studios in a mini dress

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek bun for the occasion and went for a glamourous makeup look, including a black smokey eye, lots of contour and a pink glossy lip.

If you love Amanda's look as much as we do, then you are in luck, as it is still available to purchase online.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Thursday

The dress currently retails at £275, and the website recommends wearing it with a chunky knit and boots to transition you into the autumn months.

Aimee Garden Daisy Print Dress, £275, Wyse London

If you don't manage to get your hands on the frock before it sells out, then we have sourced a stunning alternative.

We are obsessed with this ditsy floral dress from Oliver Bonas, featuring super similar sleeves and a peplum hem. It even comes in the same pretty pink hue.

Ditsy Floral Print Pink Tiered Midi Dress, £79.50, Oliver Bonas

The 50-year-old has been sporting a number of sensational summer dresses as of late, and just yesterday Amanda was spotted in a cut-out number from Reiss.

The star took to Instagram to share her outfit in her daily post, showcasing her golden glow from her recent family staycation.

Amanda Holden dazzled in the mini dress

Amanda paired the dress with the same nude heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

The 'Belle Printed Ruffle Mini Dress' featured an abstract print in the most beautiful blue colour, with chiffon ruffles, a racerback and a cut-out neckline.

